Juventus are reportedly tracking Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi who becomes the latest defender to be linked with a mid-season transfer to Turin.

The Bianconeri are desperately trying to find a new centre-back to plug the massive gap left by Gleison Bremer who suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear a couple of months ago during the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig. The Old Lady’s wounds were deepened by Juan Cabal’s similar injury, leaving Thiago Motta with an utterly depleted defensive department.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are being linked with a host of defenders between Italy and abroad. The list includes the likes of Milan Skriniar, Jakub Kiwior, Radu Dragusin and Antonio Silva. Nevertheless, new candidates continue to emerge on the scene.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Juventus have revived their interest in Senesi who was already on the club’s shortlist during the summer transfer session, making contacts with his entourage.

The Argentine started his career at San Lorenzo before arriving in Europe through the gates of Feyenoord in 2019. After spending three campaigns in the Netherlands, Bournemouth splashed around £15 million to secure his services in the summer of 2022.

Since then, the 27-year-old has established himself as a stalwart at the back for the Cherries. This season, he has thus far made 11 appearances in the Premier League, in addition to one in the Carabao Cup. But with his contract expiring in June 2026, his future at Kings Park remains up in the air.

Moreover, Di Natale notes that the Argentine defender also holds an Italian passport, which would facilitate his transfer to Turin, as he wouldn’t require a work permit or occupy a non-EU slot.

In the meantime, Motta will have to do with the remaining players at his disposal. With Bremer injured and Danilo now having to cover at right-back in Nicola Savona’s absence, Pierre Kalulu and Federico Gatti have become indispensable at the heart of the backline.