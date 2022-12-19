Report: Juventus lay out a plan to secure Napoli sporting director

Following the major administrative earthquake which shook the ground at Juventus, observers are expecting further changes to take place at the club.

While Andrea Agnelli and the rest of the board resigned from their posts, the sporting department remained intact… but for just how long?

Many believe that sporting director Federico Cherubini will eventually vacate his office, most likely at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli remains the favorite to replace Cherubini, as Juventus have been keen admirers of his work for quite some time.

The 50-year-old has been operating at the head of the sporting department at the southern club since 2015.

Last summer, he enjoyed a spectacular transfer session, replacing the club’s departing legends (Koulibaly, Mertens and Insigne) with the likes of Kim Min-jae, Giacomo Raspadori, Giovanni Simeone and the astonishing Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As the source explains, the Juventus hierarchy will discuss the matter in the upcoming general assembly on January 18 where a new board will be elected.

The Bianconeri would then attempt to lure Giuntoli towards Turin and are reportedly feeling optimistic in their ability to secure his services by the end of the season which would allow him to be in charge of the upcoming summer transfer session.

The report adds that Juventus had already tried to sign Giuntoli in 2021 following Fabio Paratici’s departure, but eventually opted for an internal solution in the form of Cherubini.