Juventus are reportedly plotting in advance to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey on a free transfer next summer.

The 31-year-old is a youth product of Atletico Madrid who climbed his way through the ranks to become a stalwart for Diego Simeone’s team.

In 2020, the Ghanaian completed a switch to the Gunners, and has been a mainstay at the Emirates Stadium ever since.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the season, this could well be Partey’s final campaign with the North London giants.

The midfielder’s situation has alerted several clubs around the globe. According to CaughtOffside, Juventus is among five clubs tracking the Ghana international.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping close tabs on the player, while Atletico Madrid are pondering a move for their former player.

Moreover, Partey has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli both monitoring the situation.

Nevertheless, the source claims that Juventus is the club showing the most concrete interest in the central midfielder.

CaughtOffside thus believes the Bianconeri are preparing a three-year contract for the Arsenal star.

The Bianconeri have already revamped their midfield this summer by acquiring Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram.

Nevertheless, Partey possesses different attributes and a more imposing physical presence in the middle of the park.

In the meantime, the Ghanaian remains a stalwart in Mikel Arteta’s starting formation. He has thus far contributed with a goal in three Premier League starts this season.