With Dusan Vlahovic possibly leaving Juventus this summer, the club could resort to Georges Mikautadze who enjoyed a splendid campaign in Ligue 2.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the 22-year-old Georgian could be an option for La Madama.

As you might have heard, the Bianconeri are willing to sell the Serbian in the face of an enticing offer.

The club’s finances have been in shambles in recent years, and the lack of Champions League football certainly won’t help the case.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina man, who endured a torrid campaign, could become the sacrificial lamb on the transfer market.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri would have to replace the striker with another bomber. While a host of names have emerged in recent weeks, Mikautadze might be the most intriguing.

That’s because we’re talking about a player who’s yet to feature in the top flight. Last season, he guided Metz towards promotion with a whopping 23-goal tally in France’s second tier, in addition to eight assists.

The young bomber primarily operates as a centre forward, but can also serve as an outside attacker in a three-man frontline.

Mikautadze was born and raised in France, but he’s currently a Georgian international player. He has four goals to his name in his 15 international caps.