Juventus has been forced into what they consider a defensive emergency following the long-term injury to Gleison Bremer.

As a result, they need to act quickly and have added two defenders to their shopping list ahead of the January transfer window.

With Sergio Ramos available, the Bianconeri could take advantage of free agency to sign an experienced defender now.

However, they prefer not to pursue that option and instead plan to wait until January to strengthen their squad.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus has identified Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato as two players of interest.

Both defenders are under 25, and Juventus believes they will provide value both now and in the future, opting for young talent over a free agent who may not fit their long-term plans.

While Bremer’s injury creates a significant gap in the Juve defense, the Bianconeri are confident they can find a suitable replacement and bring in a player of quality.

Juve FC Says

Lacroix and Hato are two of the finest young defenders in Europe now, and we will benefit from including them in our squad.