Juventus sent Merih Demiral out on loan to Atalanta at the start of this season after he became dissatisfied with a lack of playing time at the club.

La Dea and the Bianconeri have a very good relationship which helped the former sign Cristian Romero before selling him to Tottenham.

They replaced the Argentinian with Demiral after signing him permanently from Juventus.

The Bianconeri had hoped that Demiral will also make them a fortune by joining Atalanta permanently.

He started his time at Bergamo very well, and it seemed it would go according to plan.

However, Calciomercato says he has spent more time on the bench in recent game as Atalanta relies on other defenders who are ahead of him on the pecking order.

They risk missing out on European football also, and that will stop them from signing him permanently.

Juve FC Says

Demiral left Juve because he wasn’t playing enough matches, and he even sent a farewell message to the club’s fans.

Now it seems he would return to Turin again when this campaign finishes, and that is not a pleasant scenario.

The current Juve team is good enough, and they have identified other targets that can join them.

Demiral will likely be placed on the market again to find a new home.