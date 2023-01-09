Luca Pellegrini is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt after Juventus agreed to allow him to join the Germans.

The Azzurri star has been working hard to become the first choice at Juve since he broke into their first team. However, that hasn’t happened.

The loan spell in the Bundesliga is expected to develop him further by exposing him to a new league and Champions League football.

But the Germans haven’t been very impressed with Pellegrini’s performance this term and some reports even claim they will end the loan six months early.

Lazio wants the 23-year-old to join them, with Maurizio Sarri keen to work with the defender again after their time together at Juve.

A report on Football Italia reveals Pellegrini also wants the move and seems tired of playing in the German top flight. However, bringing him back in January will take work.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is a talented player and, sadly, playing in Germany has not been helpful for the left-back.

But a return to Serie A with Lazio might suit him better, considering the ex-Roma trainee will face familiar opponents in the competition.