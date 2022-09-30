Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is heading towards the free transfer market and several clubs are looking to sign him.

The Portuguese star has become United’s first-choice right-back under Erik Ten Hag, but his current deal expires at the end of this season.

He hasn’t been offered a new one yet as their new boss considers who he wants to keep in his group.

However, that has opened the door for him to leave and Juve is interested, according to a report on Football Italia.

Having spent the 2020-21 season at AC Milan, he has experience in Italian football and that makes him attractive.

Milan is interested in his return, and Jose Mourinho also wants him at AS Roma.

Juve FC Says

Dalot would be a good signing for us and our current team needs a new right-back.

Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio are versatile players, but Dalot is an accomplished right-back and he might be an upgrade to both of them.

But the player has a role to play in his next move. He might wait on a new contract offer from the Premier League club.

It means he will only leave if they don’t offer one to him.