Report – Juventus looking at making a move for Salernitana forward

Boulaye Dia has been in sensational form for Salernitana in the last few weeks and has caught the attention of Juventus as the Bianconeri looks to add new men to their squad.

The striker is one of the reliable goal scorers in the division and several clubs will attempt to take him away from Salerno in the summer.

Tuttojuve reveals one of his suitors is Juventus, with the Bianconeri impressed with his goalscoring and work rate in the last few weeks.

However, they are facing competition from Inter Milan, who have just registered their interest in his signature.

Just like Juve, the Nerazzurri will add new players to their group when this season ends and Dia fits the profile of the attacker that they want for themselves.

Juve FC Says

Dia has been sensational for Salernitana and has scored several crucial goals even against top opponents this season.

This clearly shows he could do well for us and we probably should add him to our squad.

However, the attacker will not come cheap and he might want a guarantee of game time to make the move.

If we meet these conditions, he should be on our books by the start of next season.