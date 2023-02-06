Amidst the current legal and financial crisis, Juventus will be looking to rebuild their squad on the shoulders of young players. The Bianconeri already have a plethora of talents rising through their ranks, but the directors are also monitoring profiles who ply their trade elsewhere.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants are looking to sign young Empoli sensation Tommaso Baldanzi.

The 19-year-old is a youth product of the Tuscan club. He has cemented himself a regular starter in Paolo Zanetti’s first team since the start of the season.

The attacking midfielder has thus far made 12 Serie A appearances, scoring four goals in the process, including a historic winner against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza, which was followed by an ‘alla Del Piero’ celebration (as pictured above).

As the source notes, Juventus are also monitoring Baldanzi’s teammate Guglielmo Vicario who become the club’s next goalkeeper.

Thanks to his impressive performances and natural flair, Baldanzi will certainly attract the interest of several suitors in Italy and abroad. So if the Bianconeri truly intend to snatch his services, the new management must act swiftly and decisively.

However, Empoli have already done their homework by tying the player to a contract until 2027, which would allow them to maintain some leverage.

So we don’t expect this one to come cheap.