At the end of the season, Juventus could bid Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes farewell. The Frenchman is running on an expiring contract while the Argentine is yet to impress in his loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will be looking to strengthen the middle of the park come summer. But instead of hunting for some of the biggest names on the market, the financially-struggling club could opt for affordable young players who have already made their bones in Serie A.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Max Allegri has requested a box-to-box midfielder plus a physically-strong Regista for next season.

For the first role, Juventus could dive in for Davide Frattesi who continues to impress at Sassuolo. The 23-year-old is an Italian international player who has a knack for goals. His valuation is around 30 million euros.

As for the deep-lying playmaker role, the report claims that the manager is looking for a capable alternative for Manuel Locatelli. While Nicolò Rovella would be the obvious internal solution, the source suggests that Allegri prefers a physically stronger option.

Thus, the hierarchy has identified Lecce captain Morten Hjulmand as the right candidate for the role. The 23-year-old would be available for 20 million. Moreover, his current salary is 175 thousand euros, so he wouldn’t command a hefty wage.