Juventus has continued to search for a new right-back and their interest has taken them to Sampdoria, with Calciomercato revealing they want to sign Bartosz Bereszynski.

The Bianconeri have improved in the last few weeks before the World Cup, but they are still miles away from Napoli who have led the Serie A table for much of this season.

Juve will be keen to ensure they get the best candidate for the job and have continued to expand their list.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri likes the Polish full-back and have been watching him as he plays for La Samp.

They could move to make him the replacement for Juan Cuadrado who is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.

Bereszynski is already 30, an important member of the Poland squad and has played in all their three group games so far.

Juve FC Says

Replacing Cuadrado with 30-year-old does not seem to be a smart idea, even though the Polish star might be very experienced.

Max Allegri loves to work with accomplished players, which makes a move for Bereszynski ideal, but he is not the only target on our list.

We need to take our time and ensure we pick the right candidate for the role, because it is important for us as a team.