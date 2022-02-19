Report: Juventus looking to offload disappointing striker

When Juventus sold Moise Kean to Everton in 2019, fans were left baffled by the decision.

The young Italian is a youth product of the club, and was enjoying a great run with the first team during the second half of the 2018/2019 campaign.

Therefore, the majority of Bianconeri supporters were content with the striker’s return to Turin last summer.

However, the 21-year-old is still struggling to reignite the magic of his original spell at the club.

This season, Kean has only contributed with three Serie A goals and a lone strike in the Champions League thus far.

According to JuventusNews24, the management could sacrifice the player’s services in order to reinforce other departments.

The young forward is currently on a two-year loan from Everton, but Juventus have an obligation to buy him under certain conditions that are easy to achieve.

The source claims that a return to Paris Saint Germain remains on the cards. Kean spent last campaign on loan with the French giants where he enjoyed a decent campaign.

Juve FC say

At the age of 21, Kean still has much room to improve. But unfortunately he has to endure natural comparisons with Dusan Vlahovic who is only a month older, but looks much more developed as a footballer.

But even if the Italian won’t be the club’s first choice striker, he can still play an important role in Turin if he continues to work hard and develop his skills.