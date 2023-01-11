Following an abysmal start to the campaign, Juventus have found their footing by late-October which coincided with a tactical switch towards a 3-5-2 formation. Since then, Alex Sandro has been serving in a more central role, forming a defensive trio with his compatriots Danilo and Gleison Bremer.

But despite showing encouraging signs in his newly-adopted role, the 31-year-old should leave all the same once his contract expires by the end of the season.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management will be looking to replace Sandro with Jakub Kiwior.

The 22-year-old has been one of the revelations of the Serie A campaign as he continues to sharpen his skills at Spezia. He had also impressed with the Polish national team during the recent World Cup.

With Sandro out of the fold, Max Allegri won’t have any other left-footed defender at his disposal, which is an additional reason why Juventus are pursuing the young Pole.

Moreover, the former Anderlecht man would make for a more natural fit for the centre-back role compared with the Brazilian veteran who spent his entire career as a left-back.

Nonetheless, the source warns Juventus of strong foreign competition for the young player, especially from the Premier League.

Kiwior joined Spezia in the summer of 2021 for just over two million euros, so the Ligurians are set to make a major windfall from his eventual sale.