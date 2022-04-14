Report: Juventus looking to replace Dybala with Atletico Madrid star

Since the announcement of Paulo Dybala’s imminent departure, a host of names have emerged as possible replacements for the Argentine at Juventus.

While the majority of the profiles are affordable players who already ply their trade in Serie A, a report from Spain has now added a more prolific name to the list.

According to Fichajes.net via JuventusNews24, Joao Felix is now amongst the candidates to replace Dybala at Juventus.

The source claims that the Portuguese is no longer deemed to be non-transferable at Atletico Madrid.

The Colchoneros will reportedly listen to offers for the 22-year-old who obviously has a long list of admirers in Europe, including mega-rich clubs like Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City.

This season, the former Benfica man has contributed in eight goals and four assists in his 23 La Liga appearances thus far.

Felix made the switch to the Spanish capital in 2019 for a ground-breaking fee of 127 million euros. He has a contract that ties him to Atletico until 2026.

Juve FC say

Although the Portugal international would be a major coup for Juventus, this report should be taken with a slight pinch of salt.

Even if the Rojiblancos would be willing to part ways with the second striker, the Bianconeri will surely struggle to meet the asking price.