Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his current deal.

The German is into the final six months of his City contract and it seems he is unwilling to extend his stay with the Citizens and this has opened the door for him to move to another club.

Juve has always been in the market for the best free agents they can sign and the Bianconeri are now considering a move for the former Borussia Dortmund man, according to Ekrem Konur.

Gundogan is one of City’s key men and has delivered top performances for the Premier League champions over the last few seasons.

The transfer insider reveals the Bianconeri will face competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Gundogan would be a smart signing if we complete our transfer for the German, but it will be challenging to pull off such a signing.

The other suitors he has are top sides who can easily offer him a good deal to persuade him to ignore our interest, so we must be prepared to work very hard to make the transfer happen.