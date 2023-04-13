Report – Juventus looking to sign struggling PSG striker

Juventus has been linked with a move for PSG striker Hugo Ekitike as the French side looks to offload him.

They signed the youngster from Reims last summer for around 40m euros and he was supposed to be their main striker.

However, the Frenchman has not been good enough and has been unable to force himself into the team.

PSG is now looking to cut their losses and sell him to anyone interested in adding him to their squad.

The French side is on the lookout for a new home for Ekitike even though Lionel Messi could leave them in the summer and Corriere dello Sport says Juve has an interest in his signature.

Juve FC Says

We have three top strikers who are struggling to score goals regularly, but the solution is not to sign another man.

The club must find a way to get goals from them and it will be ridiculous for us to have four strikers in the group by next season.

The striking department is not a part of our squad that needs strengthening and we have to stay focused on doing so for other parts of the squad.

For now, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik are enough for us.