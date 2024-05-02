Juventus has been linked to a move for Nordsjælland left-back Daniel Svensson as they search for a replacement for Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri are actively seeking new players to improve their squad and are eager to ensure they sign the best available.

Given Juventus’ stature as one of the biggest clubs in European football, Svensson would likely jump at the chance to play for them.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri have been tracking Svensson for some time and consider him to be good enough for their team.

They are still monitoring him, along with several other players for the same position, and will make a decision on whom to sign by the summer.

Juve FC Says

Svensson may not be widely known, but sometimes, unknown players can join the club and make a significant impact.

We’ve seen some players arrive at the club relatively unknown and still perform exceptionally well for the team.

At just 22 years old, Svensson has plenty of room for improvement. We will likely finalise our managerial position before considering adding him to our squad.

However, we have confidence in Cristiano Giuntoli to make astute signings for the team.