Juventus are reportedly looking to exchange Moise Kean with young Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Italian giants are hoping to add yet another hot prospect to their midfield ranks in the shape of the 20-year-old.

The Englishman is a youth product of the Gunners but is currently spending his campaign on loan at Swansea.

The source describes him as an all-round midfielder who can interpret various roles. He can play as a Regista in front of the defense or in more advanced roles.

As the report tells it, Patino’s current valuation is around 20 million euros. But Juventus would like to close the operation in January to ward off the competition.

Since the Bianconeri would struggle to raise funds for this transfer, they’re instead willing to offer Moise Kean as a counterpart.

The Turin-based newspaper believes Juventus can now afford to part ways with the Italian striker thanks to the emergence of Kenan Yildiz. In other words, Max Allegri now has sufficient numbers in the attacking department.

Juve FC say

As is often the problem with swap deals, they’re often complicated operations that require the consent of too many parties.

So while this could be a genuine idea for Juventus, the execution remains a daunting task.

Moreover, we have yet to see Patino playing regularly on the top level to suggest that he would truly be a significant addition to the squad.