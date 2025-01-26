Manchester City have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Andrea Cambiaso with Juventus agreeing to lower their asking price.

The 24-year-old has been one of the key players for Thiago Motta this season, but his performances have taken a hit following his return from an ankle injury. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola and his collaborators have no doubt about the full-back’s quality, as they continue to chase his signature.

The Cityzens have recently offloaded their longtime stalwart Kyle Walker, so they have identified Cambiaso as the right profile to replace him, especially due to his great versatility which allows him to play on either flank.

But while the Premier League giants are willing to splash the case, Juventus had been holding out for astronomical figures in the region of 80 million euros.

Nevertheless, the Bianconceri directors have now adopted a more lenient stance.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Serie A giants have dropped their asking price. Therefore, Man City are expected to launch a bid between 60 and 65 million euros, and it could prove enough to break the Old Lady’s resistance.

Juventus could use this sum to fund some of their transfer operations between January and June, or simply to balance the books, as the club’s finances remain far from reassuring. However, it should be noted that Cambiaso’s departure would leave a major gap in Thiago Motta’s squad.

The Bianconeri have signed the young Alberto Costa to bolster their full-back department, especially with Danilo set to depart. However, the arrival of the Portuguese might not prove sufficient to compensate for the exit of one of the club’s standout performers in the first half of the season.

Cambiaso signed for Juventus in the summer of 2022 following his breakthrough campaign at Genoa. He then spent a year on loan at Bologna before joining Max Allegri’s ranks in the summer of 2023.