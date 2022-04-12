Report: Juventus made important offer for Chelsea defender but remains off the mark

Reminiscently to last summer, a host of top stars will embrace free agency, prompting transfer battles for their signatures between the Old Continent’s elite.

After finding success in West London, Antonio Rudiger will surely be amongst the most desired free agents on the market. The defender will leave Chelsea following a five-year stint which saw him lift the Champions League trophy last season.

For their part, Juventus are adamant on bolstering their defensive line which currently contains some aging names (Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in particular).

So according to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have already made an important offer for Rudiger.

However, the source warns that the Old Lady is still way off the mark, as the German and his entourage are still waiting for higher figures, even if the player could be tempted by a Serie A return following his time at AS Roma between 2015 and 2017.

Juve FC say

Although we’re talking about a highly-reputable center back with massive experience all over the continent, Juventus would eventually start looking elsewhere if Rudiger insists on demanding hefty figures.

The new management led by CEO Maurizio Arrivabene is unlikely to consent a deal that breaks the club’s newly-installed financial rules at a time when Juventus players are being given “take it or leave it” offers containing reduced wages.

Surely Federico Cherubini can find a more affordable alternative on the market.