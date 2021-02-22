Report – Juventus make contact with Manchester City star

Sergio Aguero is arguably Manchester City’s greatest ever goalscorer and one of the most lethal strikers the Premier League has seen.

The Argentinean’s career has been plagued by injuries in recent years and that might see him leave City at the end of this season.

His current deal expires in the summer and the Premier League leaders have indicated no interest in extending his stay.

Their hesitation has made Juventus interested in him as they seek to rebuild under Andrea Pirlo.

Juve has some of the best attackers in Europe, but Alvaro Morata is their only main striker.

The Spaniard has been in fine form this season, however, there are games that he has needed help from another goalscorer.

The Bianconeri wanted to sign another striker in the last transfer window, but they couldn’t do so before the window closed.

They will be keen to sort out that problem in the summer and Aguero is one striker that they can get.

El Chiringuito via Calciomercato says they have made contact with his agent already and they have competition from Barcelona and Inter Milan for his signature.

Aguero has already played in Spain and England, the challenge of trying his luck in another league might attract him.