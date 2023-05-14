Report – Juventus makes a decision on Bonucci’s future

Leonardo Bonucci is injured again and Juve will be unable to count on him for several days, if not until next season.

The Azzurri star has surprisingly been struggling to stay fit for much of this season and Juve has to act.

He is the club’s captain, but it seems this is the best time for the club to start looking for a replacement for him.

Bonucci is a quality player, but there is no need to keep him in the squad if he is not fit enough to play for Juventus in most games.

Going by that logic, the club could sell him or terminate his contract when this season ends, but that is unlikely to happen.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Bianconeri has decided he will stay until the end of his contract in 2024.

While it remains unclear if the club will hand him a new deal, the report insists they appreciate his presence in the dressing room even when he does not play.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is an important presence in our dressing room and should see out his contract in Turin, but we must start to look for a replacement for him as soon as we can.