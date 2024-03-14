Daniele Rugani is set to become a free agent in the coming months, and there are indications that Juventus may want him to leave in the upcoming summer.

Although he has been a backup option for the Bianconeri this season, Rugani has played a crucial role when called upon due to the unavailability of other defenders. Despite being in a supporting role, his attitude and commitment have impressed the club.

Even as Juventus has extended new deals to several of his teammates, Rugani’s future seemed uncertain, especially with the arrival of Tiago Djalo in January, suggesting the club might be preparing for life without him.

However, according to Il Bianconero, Juventus has made the decision to retain Rugani. The club values his availability and professionalism, and they are inclined to reward him for his positive contributions without causing any disruptions.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has a fantastic attitude and is a committed player, so he deserves a new deal.

The Bianconeri will soon open talks with his entourage and hand him a new contract to stay beyond this term.