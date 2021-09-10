Report – Juventus makes an improved offer to Dybala

Paulo Dybala is one of the most important players at Juventus and they want to keep him.

He has been in talks with the club over a renewed contract since last season, but both parties are struggling to reach an agreement.

The club has been offering him terms that he feels are too small for him and has subsequently rejected them.

The attacker and the Bianconeri have maintained that they want to continue their relationship, but the club risk losing him to a pre-contract agreement in January.

They have now offered him an improved deal, according to Todofichajes.

The report says Juventus has agreed to offer him an 8m euros per season deal with 2m euros more in variables.

This offer is reportedly more than what Matthijs de Ligt earns at Juve at the moment and it claims that it would make him the highest-paid player in Serie A.

Keeping Dybala has become even more important now that the club has lost Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker struggled with fitness problems last season and will be keen to get over them and deliver important performances for Juve in this campaign.

He has started it with one goal and an assist from two Serie A matches.