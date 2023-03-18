Report – Juventus makes plans for Mohamed Ihattaren

Juventus has yet to get something good from having Mohamed Ihattaren on their books from last season.

The attacker was recommended to them by the late Mino Raiola and was a surprise signing to most of the club’s fans.

However, since he has been at the club, he has not been useful to them and has failed to stay focused during loan spells at Sampdoria and Ajax.

After entering into trouble in the Netherlands, the attacker has returned to Turin and Juve is now looking to revive his career.

A report on Football Italia claims the black and whites have refused to give up on the youngster and intends to add him to their Next Gen team.

Juve believes he has enormous potential and the club will attempt to revive his career.

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren is undeniably talented, but if he does not leave his upbringing behind, he will struggle to make a name for himself at any club.

He is still very young and has time to redeem himself, but that will not be the case forever and if he does not change soon enough, he will become another wasted talent.

This is probably his last chance to revive his career and the youngster will be smart to take it.