Thiago Motta has not yet been officially confirmed as the club’s manager, but he already knows what he wants and has communicated this to the Bianconeri.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that only two attackers, Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz, are guaranteed a place on his team.

The rest can be sold, and Juventus has now transfer-listed Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean, and Matias Soule.

Chiesa struggled with consistency under Max Allegri, while Kean failed to score for the Bianconeri last season.

Soule did well on loan at Frosinone and deserves a chance to show what he can do in black and white, but the attacker is expected to leave so that Juventus can raise some funds from his departure.