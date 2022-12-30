Report – Juventus making an effort to keep Rabiot in Turin

Juventus is now looking to keep Adrien Rabiot as he enters the last six months of his current deal.

The midfielder is one player who can make Juve perform to a higher standard when he is playing and he did well for France at the World Cup.

Six months ago, Juve agreed to sell him to Manchester United, but the transfer broke down because he couldn’t agree on personal terms with them.

Since then, he has improved remarkably and Max Allegri wants him to remain at the club, meaning Juve will have to get him on a new deal.

Reports have claimed he will leave as a free agent, but Football Italia reveals Juve is now making an effort to keep him.

The report says the Bianconeri have contacted his entourage to ask what it will take to keep him and both parties will continue to talk.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an outstanding player this season and it will be great to keep him beyond the current campaign.

He may have decided to leave already, but we must at least try to convince him to stay and hope he agrees.

Signing a top-quality player as his replacement will likely cost more money than keeping him for more seasons.