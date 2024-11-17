Juventus are reportedly following Atalanta star Ederson with great interest, but have some prestigious company in the race.

The 25-year-old has been a protagonist in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting lineup since joining La Dea from Salernitana in the summer of 2022. This season, the Brazilian has been omnipresent for the Europa League winners, making 17 appearances across all competitions, while contributing with a goal and an assist.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for the Brazilian since last summer when they were on the heels of his former Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. But due to his continuous exploits, Ederson has been gaining himself new suitors across Europe.

So according to El Mundo Deportivo via JuventusNews24, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have joined Juventus in the race for the central midfielder.

The Spanish newspaper adds that Atalanta have named their price at 60 million euros, and they aren’t willing to go below this figure.

The Old Lady has already got a taste of La Dea’s stubbornness last summer when the Bergamese refused to make any discounts on Koopmeienrs, insisting on collecting a figure close to 60 million. That transfer saga went to the wire, and ended with Juventus more or less succumbing to Atalanta’s demands.

Therefore, it remains to be seen how this story will develop in the coming weeks and months. But one thing is for certain, Atalanta’s healthy finances will allow them to maintain a strong leverage on the situation, so they’re unlikely to lower their asking price, especially when it comes to a player who’s part of the team’s backbone. Ederson’s contract with the Europa League winners is valid until June 2027.

While Juventus could be tempted to reunite the Brazilian with Koopmeiners, Man City and PSG would certainly have the edge if it comes down to a bidding war thanks to their richer coffers.