Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly emerged as a target for Napoli who are searching for a new manager.

The 56-year-old still has another year left on his contract with the Bianconeri. However, the two parties could opt to part ways at the end of the season, with the management seeking a fresh start with a more progressive manager.

Bologna boss Thiago Motta has emerged as the favorite candidate for the role.

So according to Il Mattino via JuventusNews24, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Allegri on his coach shortlist.

The Partenopei have endured an abysmal campaign with their title defense faltering from the get-go. Following Luciano Spalletti’s departure at the end of the previous campaign, the club replaced him with Rudi Garcia.

The Frenchman was then succeeded by Walter Mazzarri and current coach Francesco Colzona, but none of them has been truly able to recapture last season’s form.

Therefore, the Southerners will once again be on the hunt for a new manager this summer, with Allegri emerging as a possible candidate.

As the source notes, the Partenopei have already an agreement in principle with Juventus sporting Giovanni Manna who will vacate his post in Turin at the end of the season and head south. The 35-year-old could thus sponsor Allegri’s move.

As for Juventus, they’re reportedly willing to offer a hand to make the operation feasible by covering half of the manager’s salary for the remaining year on his contract.