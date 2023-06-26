In recent weeks, Adrien Rabiot’s contract saga has taken several twists and turns. Earlier today, we reported that Man United have revived their interest in the player.

Yet, Juventus remain optimistic in their attempts to convince the midfielder to remain in Turin beyond the current campaign. Moreso, the management has reportedly reached an agreement with the player.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Bianconeri have found an accord with Adrien’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot over a renewal.

The source claims that the two parties met near Saint Tropez and that the new deal will be signed and sealed this Wednesday.

The report adds that the extension will be for one year, with the player collecting the same salary of 7 million euros.

The Frenchman joined the club as a free agent in 2019 after ending a troublesome stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

This season, he finally established himself as a true pillar at the club. He also discovered his scoring attribute, bagging 11 goals across all competitions.

The 28-year-old was also an integral part of the French national team that reached the World Cup final in Qatar 2022.

If Rabiot indeed signs a contract extension with Juventus, it would be an enchanting news for head coach Max Allegri who’s a keen admirer of the player.