Last season, Denis Zakaria completed a January switch from Borussia Monchengladbach to Juventus. Following an encouraging start to life in Turin, the midfielder sustained an injury that halted his momentum.

But while the Swiss is currently trying to gain a starting role in Max Allegri’s lineup, the management apparently views him as a disposable asset, and has already tried in insert his name in exchange deals with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma amongst others.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, this treatment has infuriated Zakaria who is now reflecting on his future.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the formation recently, as he obviously isn’t an automatic starter in Allegri’s book.

In the meantime, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) reports that the Bianconeri could end up parting ways with Zakaria before the transfer market’s closure.

The source explains how the track that led to Roma has evaporated lately, as the Giallorossi are on the cusp of signing an alternative target in Mady Camara.

Nonetheless, the Switzerland international has suitors in Ligue 1, with Nice recently emerging as a surprising destination.

Juve FC say

If Zakaria is indeed furious with the club’s treatment, one can hardly blame him for it. After all, he hasn’t truly received a fair chance at Juventus.

However. football is rarely about fairness, and if the directors sense the need to sacrifice the midfielder, they will hardly spare a thought for his personal feelings.