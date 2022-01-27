Report: Juventus midfielder resists tempting Premier League offer

In the last few days, English and Italian news outlets have been reporting on Aston Villa’s interest in Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguayan suffered from a difficult start to the campaign, but has put some decent performances as of late (against Milan in particular).

Apparently, the Villains took note of his ball-winning abilities and have identified him as the right profile to enhance their squad in the middle of the campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are currently negotiating a deal with Aston Villa for the player’s sale.

While the English club is offering 22 million euros, Juventus are holding out for 30 millions. That is because 35% of the amount will be handed to Boca Juniors (Bentancur’s former club), so the Italians want to make sure that they receive a decent cut in the process.

However, Steven Gerrard’s pursuit is facing another problem. The report believes that the player himself isn’t too keen on the move.

The Premier League is side is reportedly offering Bentancur a tempting wage worth 5 millions per season (effectively doubling his current salary).

And yet, the Uruguay international prefers to stay at Juventus until the end of the season.

Juve FC say

Well, it’s not every day that we see a player making a choice that goes against the best interest of his wallet.

So if Bentancur is truly willing to stick around and fight for the Old Lady’s cause, then he should be granted his wish.

After all, we’re talking about a player who earns much less than some of his teammates in the midfield department, and Juventus won’t benefit too much from his sale when taking into account Boca Junior’s share.