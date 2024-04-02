Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie could leave the club in the summer, especially if an offer from the Premier League would arrive.

The 25-year-old joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020 after catching the eye of the club’s former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

However, his first three years in Turin were overly underwhelming.

The American spent the second half of last season at Leeds United, but a permanent move to Elland Road faltered following the club’s relegation to the English Championship.

Nevertheless, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Juventus, with McKennie finally cementing himself as a pillar at the club.

The Texan has been one of the club’s most consistent performers this term and has already contributed with nine assists between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Nevertheless, the midfielder’s future at the club remains shrouded in mystery, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, McKennie could leave Juventus this summer.

After all, this might be the club’s last chance to avoid losing him for free.

Moreover, the source notes that the player could be tempted by a return to the Premier League.

The pink newspaper believes that the USMNT star still has many suitors in England, especially following his impressive displays this season.

For their part, Juventus have been trying to renew the player’s contract to gain further leverage, but their attempts have been futile thus far.