Federico Bernardeschi is days away from ending his time as a Juventus player after failing to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal.

The midfielder had been an important member of Max Allegri’s squad in the last campaign, but the club didn’t meet his contract demands over a new deal.

He is now being let go, and his deal officially expires at the end of this month.

Naturally, several clubs want to add him to their squad, and you would expect most of them to be in Serie A.

However, Tuttojuve reports that the Euro 2020 winner has prioritised leaving the Italian top flight.

But at the moment, he has not received a concrete offer from a foreign club which could force him to remain in Italy, where Napoli is pushing to sign him.

Juve FC Says

We wish Bernardeschi the best of luck in his next career move, and it is up to him now to pick the best team for himself.

The midfielder served us to the best of his ability when he played at the Allianz Stadium, but he is simply not good enough for us now.

The club should turn its focus towards finding a replacement it believes can do a much better job in this transfer window.