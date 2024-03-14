Juventus is gearing up to extend a new contract offer to Daniele Rugani, acknowledging his commendable attitude and contributions despite often being overlooked for selection.

The defender has seen more playing time this season than initially anticipated, consistently delivering solid performances for the black and white side.

Max Allegri is pleased with Rugani’s presence in the squad, and Juventus is poised to present him with terms for a new contract in the near future.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Rugani may be requested to accept a pay cut to continue his tenure with the club, even though he is not among the highest earners.

Having been with the club since 2013, Rugani now stands as one of the most seasoned players in the team.

His experience is valued in the dressing room, particularly with the influx of young talents emerging at the club, and Rugani appears content to remain in Turin with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Rugani has been in fine form when he plays, but more importantly, he has been a good influence on our youngsters, and it makes sense to keep him.

If we lose such a dressing room influence it could make things hard for the Italian youngsters coming through at the club.