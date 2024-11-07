Juventus and Milan have reportedly set their sights on Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi who has recently emerged onto the scene.

Despite only recently celebrating his 17th birthday, the French-Moroccan has been part of his club’s first team since last season. He was launched by Paulo Fonseca who left the Ligue 1 side in the summer to join the Rossoneri.

So according to Calciomercato, Milan are keeping tabs on the talented youngster as they would like to reunite him with the Portuguese manager, but so are Juventus who share a good rapport with Lille as evidenced by the Timothy Weah and Tiago Djalo operations.

Bouaddi is a central midfielder who usually operates in front of the backline. But amidst Lille’s injury problems, he has been at times covering as a central defender.

The teenager was in Bruno Genesio’s starting lineup against Juventus in Tuesday’s Champions League contest. The young man may have earned himself more suitors in his impressive display, helping the French side secure a valuable draw on the back of a 1-1 draw.

The source also mentioned how Bouaddi is often compared to Adrien Rabiot in the French media due to his physical structure his technical attributes.

So it remains to be seen if either Juventus or Milan will be able to lure the French teenager to the Italian peninsula. The source claims his price tag is around 18 million euros. The midfielder’s contract with Lille is valid until June 2027, having signed a new contract last summer.

Bouaddi isn’t the only player from the French side to land on Cristiano Giuntoli’s shortlist. The Juventus Football Director has also been closely following Jonathan David who will become a free agent next summer.

The Bianconeri are also monitoring talented Kosvan winger Edon Zhegrova who stole the limelight in Tuesday’s European contest, providing the assist for David’s opener with his sensational skills.