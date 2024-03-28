Juventus is looking to strengthen their left-back position in the summer, as Alex Sandro is expected to depart from the club.

The Brazilian primarily operates as a left centre-back for the Bianconeri in their 3-5-2 formation and has performed adequately. However, his performances no longer stand out, and Juventus has no interest in extending his contract.

As a result, the club is actively searching for a replacement and has been scouting several players in recent weeks.

During the international break, Juventus observed various players, including Albania’s Mario Mitaj.

The 20-year-old currently plays for Lokomotiv Moscow in Russia and has been garnering attention as one of the most promising talents in his position across the continent.

Juve’s interest has been piqued, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the club is closely monitoring Mitaj’s progress.

Juve FC Says

We have a good scouting network and system, so Mitaj might not be popular enough for most of us to know him, but we trust the club to study him well.

Before they identified him as a player to watch, he must have impressed in several games and he will only earn a move to Juve if he is worth signing.