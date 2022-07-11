This has been a busy summer for Juventus selling and buying players and their defence could see the most changes.

The club has lost Giorgio Chiellini while Matthijs de Ligt is the subject of transfer interest from Bayern Munich.

If De Ligt leaves, Juve will certainly need a new player in that position, and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb has added the name of another defender to their transfer targets.

The report claims the Bianconeri have also been monitoring Rafa Marin, a 20-year-old defender for Real Madrid.

He currently plays for their B team and has been one of its key players.

Juve has been monitoring him, and they are now prepared to act on their interest and add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Marin will not be ready to play in our first team if he moves to Turin in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri current defence has more experienced players who cannot even get game time.

He will likely be with our under23s initially to prove that he can do a job for the seniors.

If he does that, promotion to the senior squad will happen quicker than anyone imagines.