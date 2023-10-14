Juventus is actively seeking to bolster their midfield, with an expanding list of potential targets as they aim to replace Paul Pogba in the upcoming January transfer window.

In recent weeks, the names of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Khephren Thuram have surfaced as potential signings to strengthen their midfield options. However, a new name has now emerged on their radar, as reported by Tuttojuve. Juventus is also showing interest in Royal Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeeren.

The report suggests that Juventus has been monitoring the young talent, born in 2005, for some time as he continues to develop at the Belgian club. Vermeeren has already attracted attention from several top clubs, and Juventus aims to be proactive in their pursuit, looking to secure his services and add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We have several players on our radar and Arthur Vermeeren is certainly someone we should consider buying.

At 18, he may want to wait to join us, especially because he will struggle to play, but we must keep our eyes on him and make our move when it becomes clear that he wants to change clubs in January or next summer.