Report – Juventus monitoring exciting Serie C talent

Juventus is always attentive to talents being groomed at other Italian clubs and has made Aljosa Vasic one of their targets.

The 20-year-old plays in midfield for Padova and has been one of the finest players in the Italian third division.

His fine form has been important to his present employers and Juve believes he has what it takes to deliver for them.

The Black and Whites will chase the signature of several players when this term finishes and Vasic could come through the door, with a report on Calciomercato revealing the midfielder is firmly on their radar.

Juve FC Says

We have signed some of the best talents in Italy for much of our history and Vasic is likely to accept an offer from us.

However, the Italy-born Serbian is likely to play for our Next Gen team if he makes the move to Turin.

It would still be a good idea because he would have the chance to prove he is good for our first team.

Max Allegri has promoted several players to his senior team recently and Vasic will get his chance if he proves he is worth it.

For now, he needs to continue developing well and he will earn a dream move to Serie A.