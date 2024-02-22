Juventus is closely monitoring Fiorentina defender Lucas Martinez Quarta, especially as La Viola faces difficulties in securing him on a new contract. The Bianconeri have ambitious plans to strengthen their squad significantly in the upcoming summer transfer window and are actively seeking talents to acquire.

Despite having signed Tiago Djalo in the last transfer window, Juventus is expected to further bolster their defensive line, and Lucas Martinez Quarta is a player who has caught their attention.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina is encountering challenges in extending Quarta’s current contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2024/2025 season. This predicament could potentially force Fiorentina to consider selling him at the conclusion of the current campaign if they want to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Juventus is closely monitoring the developments surrounding Quarta’s future, and if he does not sign a new deal with Fiorentina, the Bianconeri could seize the opportunity to add him to their squad at the end of the term.

Juve FC Says

Martinez Quarta is one of the strongest defenders in Serie A and would jump at the chance to join a top club like Juve.

We remain the biggest Italian club, and he would want to join our rebuild because we are closer to winning trophies again than La Viola.