Juventus has joined the race for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as he nears the end of his time at the Premier League club.

The German has been with City since Pep Guardiola became their manager and he has won multiple Premier League titles among other trophies.

He helped them dramatically win the last league title on the final day of the season.

Juve is on the market for new players and their focus would be on individuals who can deliver immediately after they join them.

Football Italia is reporting that Gundogan has entered their shortlist and he could be one of the experienced players that join the Bianconeri in this transfer window.

The German will bring a lot of experience to the Allianz Stadium having developed his game at Borussia Dortmund and City.

Juve FC Says

Juve has so many young players on their current squad and they could lose Alvaro Morata after Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala left the club.

If these individuals leave, the dressing room will lack experienced players and Gundogan can fill some of that void.

He has both the understanding and the expertise to lead the Bianconeri on the pitch alongside other senior figures in the dressing room.