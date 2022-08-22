Juventus’ transfer for Memphis Depay has stalled, according to reports in France, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri are eyeing a move for the Dutchman in this window, and he wants to join them.

He is currently in talks with Barcelona to terminate his contract, and Juve is also speaking to his entourage over a two-year deal.

Depay will bring a lot to our team, but the attacker also wants a huge salary to join.

The report claims the striker is asking for a lot of money before he joins Juve, and now the move has stalled.

The Bianconeri hopes to make progress soon, but for now they are considering other alternatives.

Juve has several strikers on their radar, and they might completely abandon their move for Depay if they keep struggling to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Depay will bring more goals to our team if he joins but we will not pay too much to add him to our squad.

As a free agent, he would want to hold us for ransom by demanding a lot of money.

However, we must stand our ground and only add him to our squad under the right economic conditions.