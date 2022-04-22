Report – Juventus move for Serie A attacker stalls

Juventus has been linked with a move for several players in Serie A over the last few months.

Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year means several clubs in the country will look to develop Italian players.

Juve will not be left out, and reports have linked them with a move for the likes of Giacomo Raspadori, Davide Frattesi and Nicolo Zaniolo.

The first two plays for Sassuolo, while the latter is at AS Roma, where he is enjoying life under Jose Mourinho.

Zaniolo seems to be Juve’s main target as they search for a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

The 22-year-old is one of Italy’s most technically gifted players and he could give Juve a lift if he moves to Turin.

However, Tuttojuve claims their move for him has stalled for two reasons.

One is that he is now enjoying his time in Rome and the second is that the economics of signing him makes the transfer a complicated one.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo would be a good player to sign now that we are losing Dybala, but will he thrive at Juve?

Max Allegri has not done well with most technically gifted players, the latest of which is Dejan Kulusevski.

The gaffer could struggle to get the best out of the attacker if the Azzurri star moves to the club.