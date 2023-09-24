While Juventus were soundly beaten by Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium, Federico Chiesa seemed to be the lone glimmer of hope for Max Allegri’s side.

The 25-year-old dragged his team back on level terms on two occasions, first by prompting an own goal with a delicate cross and then by scoring Juve’s second.

Yet, his heroics proved to be insufficient to prevent the club’s first defeat of the season, with the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Gatti producing several howlers.

At the moment, Chiesa’s importance to the club cannot be overstated. He has already scored four goals in five appearances this season.

Therefore, TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan believes Juventus must renew the contract of Chiesa as soon as possible to avoid an onslaught from Liverpool.

The former Fiorentina man joined the Bianconeri in 2020, and his current deal runs until 2025.

So as things stand at the moment, the club could be forced to sell the Euro 2020 winner next summer for a relatively low fee to avoid losing his services for free a year later.

This would be a devastating blow for the Old Lady who has been over-relying on the player’s prowess this season. So the only way to prevent such an undesired scenario is by putting the player’s signature on a new contract.

For their part, the Reds have been tracking the winger since the summer, identifying him as a longtime replacement for Mohamed Salah whose future at Anfield appears increasingly uncertain amidst Saudi Pro League interest.