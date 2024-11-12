Juventus would have to work in advance and anticipate the competition if they wish to overtake Barcelona in the race for Jonathan David.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker to accompany Dusan Vlahovic upfront, and they have been bewitched by the Lille bomber who even managed to score in Michele Di Gregorio’s goal last week when the two sides clashed heads in the Champions League. The encounter ended 1-1, as Vlahovic converted from the spot to avert another European defeat for Thiago Motta’s men.

But while the Serie A giants have been monitoring the 24-year-old for quite some time, other European giants have been doing likewise, including Barcelona who consider him the perfect heir for 36-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Moreover, the Blaugrana could have a significant advantage in the race being David’s favorite football club. Hence, Barcelona would be happy to wait until the summer to sign the Canada international on a free transfer.

So according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Juventus would have to act swiftly and decisively if they intend to beat competition from the Catalan giants and any other suitors. In other words, the Bianconeri would have to splash the cash in January.

The source believes the Bianconeri would have to fork out a figure in the region of 20 million euros to convince Lille to part ways with their star player in the middle of the season. This would allow the French side to capitalize on the striker rather than lose his services for free when his contract expires in June.

This would be a similar maneuver to the Tiago Djalo operation from last January. The Portuguese defender was seemingly poised to join Inter in the summer on a free transfer, but the Bianconeri splashed 3 million euros to bring him to Turin in the middle of the season.