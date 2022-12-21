Report: Juventus name their price for Adrien Rabiot

Following his recent exploits for both club and country, Adrien Rabiot’s departure from Juventus is increasingly becoming a foregone conclusion.

The Frenchman’s contract will expire at the end of the season which should bring an end to his four-year stint in Turin.

The 27-year-old is already one of the club’s highest earners. So while the management has no intention of offering him a pay rise (especially amidst the current financial crisis), the player and his mother/agent Veronique will hardly settle for the current figures.

Therefore, a departure seems inevitable at this point, but the club will reportedly attempt to make a profit by selling the midfielder in January.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are willing to part ways with Rabiot if they receive an offer between 10 and 15 million euros during the upcoming winter session.

The France international has contributed with three goals and two assist in 11 Serie A appearances thus far this season. He also scored two goals in his five Champions League outings.

Juve FC say

While the club’s asking price sounds reasonable enough, the main hurdle in the operation remains the player’s will.

As we reported yesterday, Rabiot is in no hurry to leave Juventus. In fact, he reportedly prefers to stay put until the end of the campaign before embracing the free market in the summer.

So even if the affordable price tag succeeds in luring suitors, the final call remains in the player’s hands.