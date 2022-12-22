Juventus is open to selling Weston McKennie in the next transfer window, even though they could also lose Adrien Rabiot.

The American has not been a regular this season, and he has sometimes been behind Fabio Miretti on the pecking order at the club.

The Bianconeri are struggling to keep Rabiot as he enters the final six months at the club, and that should make them want to keep their other midfielders.

However, La Stampa via Football Italia reveals the American has a price if anyone gets serious amidst interest from Liverpool and Tottenham.

The report claims if anyone offers between 25 – 30m euros, Juve will offload the former Schalke 04 man.

Juve FC Says

Mckennie has not been an exceptional player since he moved to Juve, and the club will feel they can find a replacement that suits Max Allegri’s style of play.

McKennie did well for the USA at the World Cup, and it could have won him more admirers around the world, and 30m euros should not be too much to pay.

However, clubs always have a small budget in January, and we might have to wait until the end of the season before we get a club to make a serious approach for his signature.