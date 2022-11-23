Report: Juventus need three sacrifices to make room for Milinkovic-Savic

While news reports have been linking Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus for several years, it seems that the club has finally accelerated its plans on this front.

The Serbian’s contract with Lazio expires in 2024. Yet, club president Claudio Lotito is stubbornly asking for 100 million euros to part ways with his most prized asset.

Now surely the Bianconeri aren’t planning to meet his demands, but they will still have to forge up a massive bid to get the patron’s approval.

But in order to do so, Federico Cherubini and company will have to create room for the 27-year-old both in the squad and on the wage bill.

So according to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, Juventus may have to sacrifice three midfielders to make way for Milinkovic-Savic.

The source names Leandro Paredes as the first expected exit. It was recently revealed that the Old Lady no longer has the obligation to buy the Argentine from PSG following the Champions League elimination. Since he’s yet to impress, he could be the first out of the door.

The second sacrifice mentioned is Weston McKennie. The journalist believes the Bianconeri would sell the player if they receive a bid worth 25-30 million euros, likely from the Premier League.

Finally, the toughest sacrifice for Max Allegri would be Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman is one of the manager’s favorites, and is currently enjoying a career revival.

However, the 27-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and Juventus might struggle to satisfy his hefty demands, especially if they plan to offer Milinkovic-Savic a lucrative deal.